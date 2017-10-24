Redman On Working With Yung Joc & His Hair On “Scared Famous” [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Redman chatted with “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” about his new reality show, “Scared Famous.” He talks about how he landed this gig, especially when the powers behind it knew that he wasn’t really down for hosting. He talks about his goal of directing and being behind the camera, and being the “Master of Scary-monies” for the new show.

Redman talks about what it was like having Yung Joc on the show. Plus, he talks about striking the perfect balance between having a great life as a father to his kids, as well as keeping his career going. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive interview from the Hip-Hop Spot on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

