Teens Charged With Second-Degree Murder After Killing Man On I-75 [VIDEO]

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 16 hours ago
Source: Jupiterimages / Getty

A prosecutor’s office in Genesee County is now going to charge five teens after throwing a rock on I-75, which led to a man being killed. The teens will be charged as adults according to Prosecutor David Leyton. He said, “I don’t think this was a deliberate attempt to take somebody’s life. It was a willful and wanton act that resulted in somebody’s death. These people should have known better. Under Michigan law that is second-degree murder.”

WTOL 11 reported, that the charges are from earlier this month from the incident that killed 32-year-old Kenneth White. The victim was driving in his car and was struck in the head and chest with a “very large rock” that was thrown from the overpass. White was a passenger and Sheriff Robert Pickell said, “Detectives discovered several vehicles on the shoulder of the roadway with flat tires and other damage to the vehicles.”

White died from blunt force trauma to the head and chest. He leaves behind a fiancé and four children. The five kids went to McDonald’s after throwing the rock. White’s father said, “I just don’t understand how somebody could just go out like that and think it’s fun. I mean, you take somebody’s child away from them. You take their father away from them. You take their brother away from them.” A GoFundMe page has been set up to help pay for funeral expenses.

