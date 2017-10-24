R. Kelly’s Alleged Ex-Girlfriend Details Explicit Sexual Encounters

Another woman claiming to have been romantically involved with singer R. Kelly is telling her side of the story in a scathingexpose titled “Surviving R. Kelly.”

Kitti Jones, like many of the women who claim R. Kelly lured them into his secret sex cult, says she met him in the VIP section at an event, which led to them exchanging information. Jones had reportedly been to about eight R. Kelly concerts until she finally met him in 2011. According to Jones, she and Kelly took a photo and he invited her to come to his next tour date before giving her phone number with instructions to text him. When she did, he demanded he call him “daddy.’

“I’m thinking, ‘I know he’s not inviting me.’ On the inside, I’m freaking out a little bit,” Jones told Rolling Stone. “Did he really say that? He was everything that I thought. He was handsome. He represented a powerful man. He just owned the room [and had] all the things that make up that ‘Oh my God’ factor.”

Jones, a DJ for Dallas hip-hop and R&B station 97.9 The Beat, left in a flurry to avoid seeming unprofessional. Kelly followed up with her later and requested a “pic.” This marks the start of their alleged two year relationship.

Despite Kelly’s reputation, Jones felt he may have been “set up.” “I still went to his concerts. We played his music [on the radio],” she said. “I didn’t know there were other girls that he had paid off.”

Jones and Kelly became intimate two months later when she visited him in Denver.

“I got there before he did because he of course doesn’t like to fly, so he’s taking the bus,” Jones said. She had sent Kelly “racy photos” while he was en route to the hotel and was excited to reunite face-to-face. As she waited in the hotel room for Kelly to arrive, she heard a knock at the door. “He brushed past me,” Jones says. “I’m thinking we’re going to hug or peck each other. But he plopped down on the couch and pulled out his penis and started pleasuring himself.” -Rolling Stone Magazine

Jones claims she felt uncomfortable but went on with the sexual act.

“I was attracted to him and was just like, ‘Well, OK. Fine,’” she explained. “Maybe he just has weird ways of getting off.” Kelly would allegedly say to her, “I gotta teach you how to be with me” and “I gotta train you.” “He was like a drill sergeant even when he was pleasuring me,” Jones described. “He was telling me how to bend my back or move my leg here. I’m like, ‘Why is he directing it like this?’ It was very uncomfortable.”

After spending more time together, Jones claims she became protective over Kelly after he confided in her about traumatic experiences in his life. She eventually quit her job to move in to Kelly’s apartment in Chicago. Kelly attempted to warn her about the many women he kept around him.

“He said, ‘I have friends and I have girls I’ve raised,’” Jones recalls. “I didn’t know what he meant by ‘raised’ at the time. He said, ‘I eventually want you to meet them, but I want to make sure you’re mentally ready for that.’” That’s when the control began. Kelly allegedly began to take control of Jones’ life. She reportedly even had to text him to use the bathroom.

It was after she saw the sex with with an alleged Kelly engaged in a sexual act with an underage women that Jones claims she suffered her first physical incident with Kelly. She said he turned into a monster when she confronted him about it.

“I was putting my hand over my face and telling him I was sorry,” Jones said. “He would start kicking me, telling me I was a stupid bitch [and] don’t ever get in his business.” The next day, Jones says, the couple went shopping and neither spoke about the incident.

The story gets odder from there. Kelly even included Jones in one of his “Green Light” tour skits.

Jones eventually began living alongside two of Kelly’s other girlfriends where they were monitored by cameras and not allowed to move without consulting Kelly or his staff. Jones claims Kelly would use starvation tactics to control her.

“Will u send a pizza here to studio I’m alone til 4am no card no money just dropped off with my blanket and the guys aren’t replying,” Jones texted childhood friend LaToya Howard on May 23rd, 2013, at 12:35 a.m. “I feel dizzy.”

Jones explained some of their graphic sexual encounters, including a time she witnessed him urinate on another girl during sex.

“He videotapes everything that he does, and sometimes he’ll just make you watch what he’s done to other girls or girls that he had be together,” she detailed. “He would masturbate to that and then have you give him oral sex while he’s watching what he did with somebody else on his iPad.”

“It was just a game for him,” she added. “He just went back and forth [on them] when he was peeing and told [another girlfriend] to clean it up afterwards. That was the worst that I’ve ever seen.”

The story only continues to get more violent and disturbing. Read the full article, here.

