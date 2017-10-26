Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

Is Everyone Overreacting Over Kerry Washington’s “Natural Look?”

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted 3 hours ago
24 reads
Leave a comment


Kerry Washington was looking stunning on the cover of Allure Magazine, wearing a natural make-up look, and sporting her own, frizzy hair, rather than a more done up look. That type of look isn’t often found in magazines, which are often more high-fashion settings for women, so fans tend to go a little bonkers when their favorites are showcased in such light.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

But Ed Lover and Monie Love don’t understand with the hoopla is all about. Is everyone overreacting? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Nelly’s Accuser’s Change Of Heart Won’t Stop The Investigation [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: David & Tamela Mann On Putting Their Reality TV Producers In Check [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Medical Moment: Is A Natural Replacement For Flu Shots On Its Way? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Gabrielle Union Rocking Natural Hairstyles [PHOTOS]

22 photos Launch gallery

Gabrielle Union Rocking Natural Hairstyles [PHOTOS]

Continue reading Is Everyone Overreacting Over Kerry Washington’s “Natural Look?”

Gabrielle Union Rocking Natural Hairstyles [PHOTOS]

The beauty of Black hair is the plethora of styles we can create. Gabrielle Union has been rocking her natural hair more often and we love it! Click through our gallery below to see her various hairstyles and protective styles we love.

kerry washington , natural

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show