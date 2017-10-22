Entertainment News
Home > Entertainment News

LeBron James & Gabrielle Union To Develop Sitcom

Rickey Smiley Morning Show

Posted October 22, 2017
Leave a comment
2017 Toronto International Film Festival - 'The Carter Effect' Premiere

Source: Dominik Magdziak Photography / Getty

LeBron James comedy show on Starz,Survivor’s Remorse,” was canceled after four seasons, but it looks like he has something else in the works. According to Cleveland.com, James will be working with Gabrielle Union on a special television show for ABC. Union’s show “Being Mary Jane” will also be coming to a close next year so this is perfect timing for them.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

They will produce the show with writer/director David E. Talbert titled, “White Dave.” The show will be about an African-American teen that is raised in an all-white neighborhood then moves after his mother gets remarried. The show is supposed to be based upon Talbert’s experience in life. We hope this show gets ordered and congratulations to LeBron James as well as Gabrielle Union.

RELATED: LeBron James When KUWTK Crew Crashed Practice: “The S*** Show Is Here”

RELATED: LeBron James Responds To Donald Trump Uninviting Stephen Curry To White House

RELATED: LeBron James & Kids Share Messages To His Wife Savannah On Her Birthday [VIDEO]

LeBron James And Celebs At GQ’s All-Star Party In NOLA (PHOTOS)

15 photos Launch gallery

LeBron James And Celebs At GQ’s All-Star Party In NOLA (PHOTOS)

Continue reading LeBron James & Gabrielle Union To Develop Sitcom

LeBron James And Celebs At GQ’s All-Star Party In NOLA (PHOTOS)

gabrielle union , lebron james , show

comments – Add Yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show