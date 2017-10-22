LeBron James & Gabrielle Union To Develop Sitcom

Source: Dominik Magdziak Photography / Getty
comedy show on LeBron James “ Starz, ,” was canceled after four seasons, but it looks like he has something else in the works. According to Survivor’s Remorse , James will be working with Cleveland.com on a special television show for ABC. Union’s show “ Gabrielle Union ” will also be coming to a close next year so this is perfect timing for them. Being Mary Jane
They will produce the show with writer/director
titled, “ David E. Talbert White Dave.” The show will be about an African-American teen that is raised in an all-white neighborhood then moves after his mother gets remarried. The show is supposed to be based upon Talbert’s experience in life. We hope this show gets ordered and congratulations to LeBron James as well as Gabrielle Union.
