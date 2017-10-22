LeBron James & Gabrielle Union To Develop Sitcom

LeBron James comedy show on Starz, “Survivor’s Remorse,” was canceled after four seasons, but it looks like he has something else in the works. According to Cleveland.com, James will be working with Gabrielle Union on a special television show for ABC. Union’s show “Being Mary Jane” will also be coming to a close next year so this is perfect timing for them.

They will produce the show with writer/director David E. Talbert titled, “White Dave.” The show will be about an African-American teen that is raised in an all-white neighborhood then moves after his mother gets remarried. The show is supposed to be based upon Talbert’s experience in life. We hope this show gets ordered and congratulations to LeBron James as well as Gabrielle Union.

