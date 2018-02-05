Prank Call: Guidance Counselor Reprimands Mom For Daughter’s Pregnancy [EXCLUSIVE]

In this hilarious Prank Call, Roy Wood Jr. plays a guidance counselor from the community college that a woman’s daughter Barbara attends. He tells Barbara’s mother that he is trying to prevent her from getting pregnant like her sister, and reprimands her for “raising a heifer.” Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

