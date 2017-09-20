Cardi B is what you call a “natural-born hustler” and finally, all that hustlin’ is paying off.

The “Bodak Yellow” rapper is on the tip of the industry’s tongue after news broke that she’s leading the pack in nominations for the 2017 BET Hip Hop Awards, right up there with top dogs Kendrick Lamar and DJ Khaled. In true New York fashion, she shows no signs of slowing down, which is perfect because now the former Love & Hip Hop reality star can run Hollywood—in her own shoes.

In a recent Instagram post from Irv Gotti, it was revealed Cardi just secured a shoe deal with fashion designer Steve Madden. Apparently, Gotti’s company Visionary Ideas had a hand in getting the two together:

No word from Cardi just yet about the deal, but we can imagine she’s on top of the world right now. The unfiltered beauty just shut down the 2017 Budweiser Made In America festival and NYFW. She’s running the radio and blowing up the charts. Plus, her shoe game just got sicker.

Cardi B & Steve Madden Join Forces For A New Collection was originally published on globalgrind.com

