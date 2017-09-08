Deion Sanders Opens Up About Getting Botox At 50

Deion Sanders is getting a little older and shared in a recent interview what he’s doing to get some of his wrinkles.

According to Love B. Scott, Sanders said, “I noticed frown lines and crow’s feet. I am like, ‘I have got to do something about this!”

The 50-year-old revealed that he doesn’t mind sharing what he did to get rid of those marks that he hated to look at in the mirror.

He said, “Fifty is the new 21. I feel young, I feel very energetic, I feel like taking on the world. I feel like challenging people to work out, to live right, to eat healthy, to make the proper decisions in life. I really feel good. I am in a really good place in life.”

Sanders decided to get Botox and doesn’t regret what he did at all, he even became a spokesperson for it. In the future he will get more and mentioned that it has truly changed his life.

His partner, Tracey Edmonds loves the way the Botox makes him look and might go back with him to get some.

Sanders is all for doing things that make you feel good about yourself, but just don’t go overboard.

