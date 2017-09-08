CLOSE
MLK Jr's Son Dexter: Give Trump A Chance On Dreamers [VIDEO]

If you thought Martin Luther King Jr.‘s son Dexter would be a Trump hater as far as 45’s stance on the dreamers, think again.

Dexter King, MLK’s youngest child, spoke to a photog at LAX, who assumed he wouldn’t be down with Trump. Oops! Photog guy was wrong. King says he wants to cut Trump a break.

When asked what he thought about Trump’s response to the DACA program he replied, “It’s hard to question what’s in someone’s heart and mind. I can only take him at his word and hopefully his actions…”

Even though his patience has a time limit, for now, he’s taking Trump at his word. Check the video out below to hear his full thought.

