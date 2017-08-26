Are they or aren’t they? That seems to be the pressing question that Cardi B and Offset fans are asking about the couple’s engagement status.

The boisterous “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a pic of a HUGE yellow diamond on her and her Bae’s official Instagram page:

In a now-deleted post on her fan Facebook page, she wrote the following caption to a story about the Migos rapper asking the Bronx emcee to marry him: “Yes Yessss YEESSSSSS!!!!!!!!”

Cardi B and Offset just got engaged. Congratulations to the couple @iamcardib @OffsetYRN!👏💍 pic.twitter.com/VybQtmFLvP — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) August 25, 2017

Black Twitter had a lot to say about these rumors:

cardi b just got engaged to offset. we witnessing the hood romeo & juliet — Demetrius Harmon (@meechonmars) August 25, 2017

I won't believe Cardi B & Offset are engaged until one of them confirm 🤷🏾‍♀️. — wild thot (@BODAKYELLO) August 25, 2017

Cardi B got engaged to Offset? pic.twitter.com/nkZ1cvo0y9 — dess (@saiIormood) August 25, 2017

Cardi B is engaged and I now have hope for my life. — greer. (@boujeeandfrugal) August 25, 2017

I usually don't care about Celebrity couples but if Offset and Cardi B got engaged fr that's dope — 暁 (@xvontex) August 25, 2017

Cardi B made it to the top 3 on the billboard hot 100 and now she is engaged. there is nothing anyone can tell me, Cardi owns 2017 https://t.co/7CpWW6n21I — c (@chuuzus) August 25, 2017

SO OFFSET AND CARDI B ARE ENGAGED? AM I HAPPY OR AM I HAPPY @OffsetYRN @iamcardib — gabs ♡ (@gabbyseroy73) August 26, 2017

Cardi B and Offset got engaged fast as hell lmao — Josh (@Exhibit__J) August 25, 2017

We don’t know what to believe! But we’re sending our early “Congrats” anyway!

Do you think they are really engaged or is it a publicity stunt?

Cardi B And Offset Might Be Engaged! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

