Cardi B And Offset Might Be Engaged!

The "Bodak Yellow" rapper showed off a stunning yellow diamond, but we're still waiting on an official confirmation.

OVO Chubbs Partners With Remy Martin For Official OVO Fest After Party In Toronto For Caribana 2017

Source: Johnny Nunez / Getty

Are they or aren’t they? That seems to be the pressing question that Cardi B and Offset fans are asking about the couple’s engagement status.

The boisterous “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a pic of a HUGE yellow diamond on her and her Bae’s official Instagram page:

 

In a now-deleted post on her fan Facebook page, she wrote the following caption to a story about the Migos rapper asking the Bronx emcee to marry him: “Yes Yessss YEESSSSSS!!!!!!!!”

Black Twitter had a lot to say about these rumors:

We don’t know what to believe! But we’re sending our early “Congrats” anyway!

Do you think they are really engaged or is it a publicity stunt?

Cardi B And Offset Might Be Engaged! was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

