Cardi B And Offset Might Be Engaged!

Are they or aren’t they? That seems to be the pressing question that Cardi B and Offset fans are asking about the couple’s engagement status.
The boisterous “Bodak Yellow” rapper posted a pic of a HUGE yellow diamond on her and her Bae’s official Instagram page:
In a now-deleted post on her fan Facebook page, she wrote the following caption to a story about the Migos rapper asking the Bronx emcee to marry him: “Yes Yessss YEESSSSSS!!!!!!!!”
Black Twitter had a lot to say about these rumors:
We don’t know what to believe! But we’re sending our early “Congrats” anyway!
Do you think they are really engaged or is it a publicity stunt?
