Deitrick Haddon Doesn’t Understand Why Gospel Artists Don’t Go Platinum [EXCLUSIVE]

In “Praise Break” on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” they speak with gospel artist, Deitrick Haddon. Haddon talks about his new single “A Billion People” and how touching the song is.

Haddon talks about his new single “A Billion People” and how touching the song is. The single is spirit filled, was recorded live and is so powerful.

Haddon told Rickey at this moment in time he loves that its being played on mainstream as well as this song is needed. He said, “From the church, to the street to the club, we all need Jesus.”

