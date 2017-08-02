Why It’s Surprising That Safaree Is Only Starting To Win Now [EXCLUSIVE]

Safaree is allegedly behind some of Nicki Minaj‘s greatest hits. But after their break-up, he never got the credit he truly deserved- in the form of something concrete, like dollar signs and major deals. Now, he is about to get his own TV show, so things are looking up.

But it definitely feels like there should have been more coming to him sooner. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Front Page on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

