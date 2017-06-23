The First Episode Of Headkrack’s New Podcast Is Here! [AUDIO]

Headkrack, our resident hip-hop expert, has launched his podcast, “Headkrack: After Hours.” There probably couldn’t have been a better moment for him to enter his unique voice into the mix, with the release of “All Eyez On Me,” and the unexpected passing of Prodigy from Mobb Deep. In this first episode of his podcast, Headkrack shares interviews with Demetrius Shipp Jr, Kat Graham and Jamal Woolard, who all play crucial roles in the Tupac biopic.

He also talked with fellow hip-hop head, rapper and “big sister” to Mobb Deep, Monie Love, about the passing of her friend Prodigy, and the incredible impact the two teenaged boys had when they first arrived on the hip-hop scene in the 90s. Check out the whole first episode in the player above.

