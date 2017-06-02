Walmart’s Insurance Company Is Demanding Tracy Morgan’s Medical Records

Tracy Morgan has been through a lot following his 2014 car crash. Now, the comedian is back and better than ever, but he’s dealing with more drama related to the nearly fatal accident. The Daily Mail reports that the funny man has been ordered to testify under oath by Walmart’s insurance company about the multi-million dollar crash settlement he got from the retail giant, which according to them, was way too generous.

As you may recall, the superstore reached a deal with Morgan a year after the deadly accident on the New Jersey Turnpike that killed his friend, comedian James ‘Jimmy Mack’ McNair, and left the 30 Rock star severely injured. Walart’s insurance company, Ohio Casualty, is demanding that Tracy be deposed over the estimated $90 million payout that he received after the crash that involved him and one of Walmart’s trucks.

The company also wants the comic to turn over his medical records, income statements, information related to his future earning potential and even documents pertaining to appearances he made on Saturday Night Live and the Emmys. Court documents show that lawyers for Ohio Casualty are now requesting deposition dates from Morgan and his comedian friend Ardley Fuqua, who was a passenger in the car.

Since Morgan and Fuqua neglected to respond to subpoenas to provide information to the case last year, they could potentially be held in contempt of court for failing to provide an adequate excuse. Ohio Casualty noted in the court documents, “The sole reason Morgan and Fuqua have refused to provide deposition dates is their insistence that Plaintiffs provide information that is not required under the federal rules and accept their unconditional reservation of all rights, including their reservation not to appear for a deposition at all. This is a baseless position designed to avoid giving dates for their depositions. For these reasons, Plaintiffs ask that Tracy Morgan and Ardley Fuqua be ordered to each provide Plaintiffs with dates on which they can appear for a 7-hour deposition pursuant to the subpoenas.”

Tracy Morgan has yet to respond to the reports and no deposition date has been officially set.

