WWE Star Cameron Defends Herself After Being Called A Racist For Not Dating Black Guys

These days, you have to be careful about what you say and how you say it, especially when it comes to the topic of race.

WWE star Cameron is regretting her candid comments about her dating preference after being dragged on social media. As you may recall, the Black female wrestler, whose real name is Ariane Andrew, came under fire over the weekend after revealing that she doesn’t date Black guys and thinks mixed raced couples make “beautiful babies.”

However, Andrew says just because she’s attracted to White guys doesn’t make her a racist, saying, “It’s a preference thing.” She also feels that she’s being unfairly labeled a racist, adding, “We all have a preference. It was a comment. It wasn’t meant to be derogatory. I’m a Black woman and I think everyone is beautiful in their own way.”

But the retired wrestler wants it to be clear that just because she has a preference, that doesn’t mean that she’s closed off to everyone else. So when it comes to dating other races, Cameron says, “If you’re dope, you’re dope.”

Thoughts? Check out the full video here.

