Gary’s Tea: Why Blac Chyna Is A Real G [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Blac Chyna and Rob Kardashian‘s relationship seems to be going through a rough time, and Blac Chyna is reportedly ready to make her exit from the Kardashian clan. But Kris Jenner, mastermind matriarch and momager, is ready to do what it takes to keep Blac Chyna and Rob together, and she isn’t shy about how much she’s willing to shell out to make that happen.

As Lil Duval says, Blac Chyna is a G for getting herself a payday with the Kardashian cash cow. Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this Lil Duval-assisted edition of Gary’s Tea from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

