Ed Lover Perfectly Spoofs Nicki Minaj’s Response To Remy Ma

02.27.17
Remy Ma dropped ShETHER over the weekend, a scathing diss track in which she came for just about every single aspect of Nicki Minaj‘s life, from finances to speculation about whether she has slept with Drake or Lil Wayne. After Nicki has been taking more subtle and infrequent jabs at Remy over time, such a bold clapback from Remy has busted wide open the age-old argument about Nicki Minaj’s merit as a rapper, especially in recent years. Everyone, no matter which side they’re on, is anxiously awaiting Nicki Minaj’s response.

Well, while we’re waiting, Ed Lover decided to provide us with something to hold us over: a hilarious spoof of what Nicki Minaj’s response very well could be. Click on the audio player to hear him premiere it for the morning show crew in this hilarious clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

