Why There Is Already Some Controversy Surrounding The Next iPhone [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Videos
| 01.31.17
Leave a comment
Dismiss

Everyone is talking about all of the new and exciting things we can look forward to in the technology world for 2017. There is a lot on the horizon, but when it comes to the next generation of iPhones, there is already a bit of controversy, according to Beyonce.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”

RELATED: All Of The Crazy Technology Headed Your Way In 2017 [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why The 2016 Apple Roll-Out Was The Most Disappointing Yet [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Apple Is Set To Unveil Mini iPhones [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

apple , Beyonce , iphone , techie tuesday , Technology , video

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close