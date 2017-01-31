Why There Is Already Some Controversy Surrounding The Next iPhone [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Everyone is talking about all of the new and exciting things we can look forward to in the technology world for 2017. There is a lot on the horizon, but when it comes to the next generation of iPhones, there is already a bit of controversy, according to Beyonce.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show.”
RELATED: All Of The Crazy Technology Headed Your Way In 2017 [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Why The 2016 Apple Roll-Out Was The Most Disappointing Yet [EXCLUSIVE]
RELATED: Apple Is Set To Unveil Mini iPhones [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
comments – add yours