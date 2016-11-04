17 Killed And 42 Wounded in Chicago’s Deadliest Weekend Of The Year Halloween weekend was the deadliest this year in Chicago, killing 17 and wounding 42. Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription. According to the Chicago Tribune, until now, Father’s Day weekend had been the most violent with 59 people shot, 13 fatally. Among this weekend’s victims, seven were younger than 20 years old. The youngest victim was 14-year-old Demarco Webster Jr., who was was killed on Saturday while helping his father move out of a building. Webster’s school principal told the Tribune that he was one of her best students and was being recruited for an NAACP leadership program. Hours later, 17-year-old twins Edward and Edwin Bryant were killed in a drive-by shooting. Police at the scene found one of the boys lying on the sidewalk and another around the corner. Police and Mayor Rahm Emanuel believe this increase in violence is due to high gang activity and gun laws that don’t deter convicted felons from carrying and using weapons, USA TODAY noted.

“These violent gun offenders are clearly giving us the message that they just don’t care about the rest of the city of Chicago,” Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson told reporters Monday.

“To be quite frank, I’m sick of it, and I know the people in the communities are tired of it. That’s why we have to do a better job of holding those individuals accountable.”

Pray for Chicago.

CNN Cuts Ties With Donna Brazile; WikiLeaks Show She Shared Debate Questions With Clinton

Ahead of a primary debate, DNC Chairperson Donna Brazile warned Hillary Clinton’s campaign that she would be asked about lead poisoning in Flint, Mich., according to an email released by WikiLeaks on Monday. According to USA TODAY, the email, which was originally sent March 5, 2016, warned that “One of the questions directed to HRC tomorrow is from a woman with a rash.” Her family has lead poison and she will ask what, if anything, will Hillary do as president to help the ppl of Flint,” Brazile wrote. And during that debate against Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, Lee-Anne Walters asked both candidates what they would do in their first 100 days in office to ensure that our water systems are clean. Coincidence? Who knows? But Brazile denies giving Clinton questions ahead of time and the Clinton campaign hasn’t denied or confirmed if these leaked emails are even authentic. This especially raises eyebrows because Brazile was a vice-chair of the DNC during that primary debate and wasn’t supposed to back either candidate. In the meantime, Brazile, who was a regular guest on CNN before she became interim head of the DNC, turned in her resignation to the cable news network—and they accepted. On October 14th, CNN accepted Donna Brazile’s resignation as a CNN contributor. (Her deal had previously been suspended in July when she became the interim head of the DNC.) CNN never gave Brazile access to any questions, prep material, attendee list, background information or meetings in advance of a town hall or debate. We are completely uncomfortable with what we have learned about her interactions with the Clinton campaign while she was a CNN contributor,” CNN spokeswoman Lauren Pratapas said in a statement on Monday.

Slay! Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie Is The New Face Of Boots No7

Just because you’re a feminist doesn’t mean you can’t love makeup and fashion—a point that award-winning author Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie proves in a new ad for Boots No7. Adichie is now the face of the British makeup company which is sold online and at stores, including Target.

In a recent, beautifully shot commercial for the “Ready to Speak Up” campaign, Adichie opens up about how she feels more herself when she is made up and how that doesn’t contradict with her politics.

”I love makeup, and its wonderful possibilities for temporary transformation. And I also love my face after I wash it all off,” Adichie said in a press release. “There is something exquisitely enjoyable about seeing yourself with a self-made new look. And for me that look is deeply personal. It isn’t about what is in fashion or what the rules are supposed to be. It’s about what I like. What makes me want to smile when I look in the mirror. What makes me feel slightly better on a dull day. What makes me comfortable.”

17 Killed And 42 Wounded in Chicago's Deadliest Weekend Of The Year was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

