Hip-Hop Spot: Do Usher & Bobby Brown Have Beef? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

| 10.19.16
It turns out Usher and Bobby Brown may have been duking it out for the title of “the king of R&B” behind closed doors, and the beef might go all the way back to 2002! If the alleged beef is indeed factual, then it all started at a party, during which Bobby Brown was a little too drunk.

Click on the audio player to hear more from Headkrack in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

Close