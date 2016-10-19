Hip-Hop Spot: Do Usher & Bobby Brown Have Beef? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

It turns out Usher and Bobby Brown may have been duking it out for the title of “the king of R&B” behind closed doors, and the beef might go all the way back to 2002! If the alleged beef is indeed factual, then it all started at a party, during which Bobby Brown was a little too drunk.
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!
Click on the audio player to hear more from Headkrack in this exclusive clip of the Hip-Hop Spot.
Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.
RELATED: Usher On How Technology Has Affected Dating & Relationships [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Usher Explains His “Hard II Love” Album Cover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
RELATED: Headkrack & Da Brat Rap About Bobby Brown, Muhammad Ali And More! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]
RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Did Bobby Brown Disrespect Janet Jackson? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]