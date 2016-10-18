Shawty Lo Autopsy Report Released

Atlanta rapper Shawty Lo shocked the hip-hop community when he died in a car crash last month. As the nation attempts to make some sense of the tragic accident, his cause of death has been released.

TMZ reports that the father of eleven died from blunt force trauma to the head, but also had painkillers on his person and smelled like alcohol. Apparently, the Fulton County Medical Examiner found a prescription bottle for Promethazine – but the bottle was instead filled with Percocet and Vicodin. TMZ reveals:

The medical examiner goes on to say Shawty’s body bag emitted a strong smell of alcohol when opened … but the official toxicology results are not in yet.

If you’ll recall, there were also two women in the car at the time of the accident. In a weird twist, TMZ reports police allowed the women to take money out of Shawty Lo’s pockets following his death.

May he rest in peace.

