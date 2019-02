John Legend’s new song, “Love Me Now,” is a passionate and bittersweet ballad to a loved one, disguised an upbeat tune that makes you want to dance. The R&B crooner dropped the official lyric video, which seems to be a touching ode to all of the different types of love that we experience in life. Check out the video above to see it now!

Related

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show: