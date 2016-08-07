Virginia Jury Convicts Cop In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teen

Police officers involved in shootings are seldom charged and rarely convicted, an issue that helped spark the Black Lives Matter Movement. That’s what makes a case in Portsmouth, Va., so unusual.
A majority Black jury convicted a White former police officer of voluntary manslaughter in the shooting death of an unarmed Black teenager, CBS News reports.
Last year, a security guard at a major retail chain accused 18-year-old William Chapman of shoplifting. The former officer, Stephen Rankin, who was fired while awaiting trial and was working as a security guard at Walmart, confronted Chapman.
Rankin, 36, claimed he used his stun gun to subdue the suspect. When that didn’t work, Rankin drew his gun and ordered Chapman to get on the ground. He said Chapman charged at him instead. Fearing for his life, the former officer fired twice, killing the young man, the report says.
Some witnesses corroborated Rankin’s version, but others told a different story. The prosecutor told the jury that Rankin “brought a gun into what is at worst a fist fight,” CBS reported. She added that non-lethal force would have been more appropriate.
A jury of eight African Americans and four Whites reached a verdict on the second day of deliberations. Jurors convicted him of voluntary manslaughter instead of first-degree murder, as the prosecutor wanted.
On average, CBS News notes, that police kill roughly 1,000 suspects every year. However, only 74 have been charged with a crime in the last decade. Prosecutors have won convictions in about one-third of those cases.
52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
52 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police
1. Emantic "EJ" Fitzgerald Bradford Jr., 211 of 52
2. Jemel Roberson, 26Source:false 2 of 52
3. DeAndre Ballard, 23Source:false 3 of 52
4. Botham Shem Jean, 26Source:false 4 of 52
5. Antwon Rose Jr., 17Source:false 5 of 52
6. Robert Lawrence White, 41Source:false 6 of 52
7. Anthony Lamar Smith, 24Source:Getty 7 of 52
8. Ramarley Graham, 18Source:Getty 8 of 52
9. Manuel Loggins Jr., 31Source:Getty 9 of 52
10. Trayvon Martin, 17Source:Getty 10 of 52
11. Wendell Allen, 20Source:Getty 11 of 52
12. Kendrec McDade, 19Source:Getty 12 of 52
13. Larry Jackson Jr., 32Source:Getty 13 of 52
14. Jonathan Ferrell, 24Source:Getty 14 of 52
15. Jordan Baker, 26Source:Getty 15 of 52
16. Victor White lll, 22Source:Getty 16 of 52
17. Dontre Hamilton, 31Source:Getty 17 of 52
18. Eric Garner, 43Source:Getty 18 of 52
19. John Crawford lll, 22Source:Getty 19 of 52
20. Michael Brown, 18Source:Getty 20 of 52
21. Ezell Ford, 25Source:Getty 21 of 52
22. Dante Parker, 36Source:Getty 22 of 52
23. Kajieme Powell, 25Source:Getty 23 of 52
24. Laquan McDonald, 17Source:Getty 24 of 52
25. Akai Gurley, 28Source:Getty 25 of 52
26. Tamir Rice, 12Source:Getty 26 of 52
27. Rumain Brisbon, 34Source:Getty 27 of 52
28. Jerame Reid, 36Source:Getty 28 of 52
29. Charly Keunang, 43Source:Getty 29 of 52
30. Tony Robinson, 19Source:Getty 30 of 52
31. Walter Scott, 50Source:Getty 31 of 52
32. Freddie Gray, 25Source:Getty 32 of 52
33. Brendon Glenn, 29Source:Getty 33 of 52
34. Samuel DuBose, 43Source:Getty 34 of 52
35. Christian Taylor, 19Source:Getty 35 of 52
36. Jamar Clark, 24Source:Getty 36 of 52
37. Mario Woods, 26Source:Getty 37 of 52
38. Quintonio LeGrier, 19Source:Getty 38 of 52
39. Gregory Gunn, 58Source:Getty 39 of 52
40. Akiel Denkins, 24Source:Getty 40 of 52
41. Alton Sterling, 37Source:Getty 41 of 52
42. Philando Castile, 32Source:Getty 42 of 52
43. Terrence Sterling, 31Source:Getty 43 of 52
44. Terence Crutcher, 40Source:Getty 44 of 52
45. Keith Lamont Scott, 43Source:Getty 45 of 52
46. Alfred Olango, 38Source:Getty 46 of 52
47. Jordan Edwards, 15Source:Getty 47 of 52
48. Stephon Clark, 22Source:false 48 of 52
49. Danny Ray Thomas, 34Source:false 49 of 52
50. DeJuan Guillory, 27Source:false 50 of 52
51. Patrick Harmon, 5051 of 52
52. Jonathan Hart, 2152 of 52
SOURCE: CBS News | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Twitter
Virginia Jury Convicts Cop In Fatal Shooting Of Unarmed Black Teen was originally published on newsone.com