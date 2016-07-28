President Obama Shuts Down Donald Trump At The DNC: “The American Dream Is Something No Wall Can Ever Contain” [VIDEO]

On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, President Barack Obama closed out the night with a speech that, like First Lady Michelle Obama, brought the audience to tears.

POTUS reflected on what he and America have accomplished in the past eight years, called for the nation to be united and affirmed why Hillary Clinton should be our next President. He also stressed what’s really at stake this November, which is why everyone needs to exercise their right to vote.

“Democracy is not a spectator sport,” he told the crowd in Philadelphia.

“This is not your typical election. It’s not just a choice between parties or policies; the usual debates between left and right. This is a more fundamental choice — about who we are as a people, and whether we stay true to this great American experiment in self-government,” he added.

POTUS continued by attacking Donald Trump, painting the Republican nominee as a fear monger, ill-equipped to be the leader of the Free World and someone who sells Americans short, CNN noted.

