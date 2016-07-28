President Obama Shuts Down Donald Trump At The DNC: “The American Dream Is Something No Wall Can Ever Contain” [VIDEO]

On the third night of the Democratic National Convention, President Barack Obama closed out the night with a speech that, like First Lady Michelle Obama, brought the audience to tears.
POTUS reflected on what he and America have accomplished in the past eight years, called for the nation to be united and affirmed why Hillary Clinton should be our next President. He also stressed what’s really at stake this November, which is why everyone needs to exercise their right to vote.
“Democracy is not a spectator sport,” he told the crowd in Philadelphia.
“This is not your typical election. It’s not just a choice between parties or policies; the usual debates between left and right. This is a more fundamental choice — about who we are as a people, and whether we stay true to this great American experiment in self-government,” he added.
POTUS continued by attacking Donald Trump, painting the Republican nominee as a fear monger, ill-equipped to be the leader of the Free World and someone who sells Americans short, CNN noted.
“Donald Trump calls it ‘a divided crime scene’ that only he can fix,” Obama said of Trump describing the current state of America. “He’s just offering slogans, and he’s offering fear. He’s betting that if he scares enough people, he might score just enough votes to win this election.”That is another bet that Donald Trump will lose,” Obama continued. “Because he’s selling the American people short. We are not a fragile or frightful people. Our power doesn’t come from some self-declared savior promising that he alone can restore order. We don’t look to be ruled.”
For Obama, his former secretary of state is the most qualified “man or woman” for this position than he has ever seen, including himself and Clinton’s husband, former President Bill Clinton.
“I can say with confidence there has never been a man or a woman — not me, not Bill, nobody — more qualified than Hillary Clinton to serve as president of the United States of America,” he said.
“Nothing truly prepares you for the demands of the Oval Office. You can read about it. You can study it. Until you’ve sat at that desk, you don’t know what it’s like to manage a global crisis, or send young people to war. But Hillary’s been in the room; she’s been part of those decisions,” POTUS stressed.
And while the RNC speeches in Cleveland last week consisted of “just a fanning of resentment, and blame, and anger, and hate,” POTUS offered an alternative: One of hope, promise and togetherness.
“The American dream is something no wall can ever contain,” he said as the crowd erupted in applause.
President Obama closed his speech thanking Americans for inspiring him over the past eight years and asked them join him to help elect Clinton as the next president of the United States.
“Thank you for this incredible journey, let’s keep it going,” he concluded. As he finished, Clinton herself stepped out on to the stage as the two embraced and waved to the crowd hand in hand.
What a night, what a speech! Thank you Mr. President.
Watch President Obama’s entire speech:
POTUS wasn’t the only one to speak on Wednesday. Vice President Joseph Biden, Vice President nominee Tim Kaine, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Flint mayor Karen Weaver and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg all made their case why Clinton is a better choice for America.
President Obama Shuts Down Donald Trump At The DNC: “The American Dream Is Something No Wall Can Ever Contain” [VIDEO] was originally published on hellobeautiful.com