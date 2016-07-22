The Worst Places To Play Pokemon Go [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

“The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” talked about the popular game Pokemon Go. The game has caused a lot of accidents including one of which a man slammed into a police car while playing the game. Headkrack listed the worst places to play Pokemon Go which include hospitals, museums and other peoples homes.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Listen to “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” live weekdays 6-10am EST.

RELATED: Headkrack And Da Brat Freestyle About Azealia Banks, The Hamiltones, Safaree, Chris Brown & More! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Rickey Smiley Gives Intern Quick History Lesson On Ed Lover [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Paternity Must Be Proven Before Husband Puts Wife’s Cheating Past Behind Him [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]