Nick Cannon led a protest outside of the Republic National Convention in Cleveland, Ohio, but it’s not just the Republicans he’s unhappy with.

According to the Daily Mail, Cannon says he’s disappointed by both the Republican and Democratic parties, citing negligence to acknowledge Black issues as well as the Black vote.

“You are messing with our peace of mind,” he said. “We can’t operate as Americans when we can’t walk outside and feel safe. We are going to be out here for the entire convention and make sure our voices are heard.”

Cannon wasn’t alone. Alongside the rapper and comedian was a slew of Black Lives Matters protesters who filled the streets as the Republican National Convention took place.

“My community brought me down here today and the lack of representation for my community brought me down here today,” Cannon added. “We are just crying for help and we are losing lives by the hour.”

The presence of law enforcement has been amplified in Ohio since the shooting of police officers in Dallas and Baton Rouge. The shootings came in the wake of the murders of Philando Castile and Alton Sterling, who were laid to rest last week.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

How Nick Cannon Disrupted The Republican National Convention was originally published on globalgrind.com

