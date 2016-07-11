Omarion & Apryl Jones Call It Quits

In the latest episode of “Heartbreak & Hip Hop,” Apryl Jones and Omarion have decided to call it quits.

We all watched with tears in our eyes as the couple gave birth to their first child au naturale in front of the ‘Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood’ audience, and we rejoiced with them again when they announced they were expecting another child—a baby girl.

Now, the couple who captured all of our hearts, has decided to call it quits.

In an emotional statement, Omarion referred to his baby mother as ‘beautiful’ and ‘talented’ and asked for privacy during this time:

We wonder what happened to the couple?

Omarion & Apryl Jones Call It Quits was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Keyaira Kelly Posted July 11, 2016

