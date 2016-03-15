Amber Rose Criticizes Beyonce, So The Beyhive Came For Amber Rose

Muva Rosebud ran into the Beyhive and got stung. Amber Rose may have risen to fame by speaking her mind and boldly rejecting “slut shaming,” but these last remarks probably have her ready to put her foot in her mouth.

In an interview with The Daily Beast, Amber Rose questioned why Beyonce can shake it like a salt shaker while being scantily clad, but Kim Kardashian gets shamed for a nude IG pic:

“They come at me and Kim so hard because I was a stripper and she had a sex tape. So if we could sing, it would be OK if we were on stage half-naked. We all love Beyoncé, but she’s on stage half-naked and twerking all the time, yet people say, oh, she has talent so she’s able to do that. We don’t have the talent that Beyoncé has, so we get criticized as former sex workers, but at the end of the day we’re just women—we’re all women—and we should all embrace each other. No one is greater.”

Sorry Muva (and you know we love you), but when has Beyonce ever been up on the gram with simple black censor bars covering up her goodies?

Like…this?

Versus this?

That’s just not the same thing. The false parallel she tried to draw between herself and Queen Bey sent the internet buzzing. Beyonce’ stans left dozens of bee emojis underneath her photos.

Amber Rose responded to the stinging saying:

Was just speaking on Classism. Look it up maybe it applies to ur life. Don't take my words out of context 🐝 I cried twice when I met her Lol — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 15, 2016

Wait y'all not about to 🐝🐝🐝 Muva Lol When I'm apart of the Beyhive! TF? I mentioned her cuz she is the most talented and beautiful….. — Amber Rose (@DaRealAmberRose) March 15, 2016

We’re not sure if the backpedaling makes up for it…classism?

Beyonce is performing as an art…not just doing something quickly for Insta-attention.

And if that’s your thing, do you boo. But don’t try to pull talented people into your category. Yes, we are all women. Yes, we should all be respected.

But how we gain our respect, that’s on us.

Amber Rose Criticizes Beyonce, So The Beyhive Came For Amber Rose was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

