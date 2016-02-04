Why The 2016 Super Bowl Is A Major Moment In Black History [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

With the haters that Cam Newton‘s has had to deal with all season, this Superbowl is sure to be a big deal for all of us rooting for him. But Jeff Johnson points out another reason this year’s game will be a major moment in black history, and it’s not just on the field, either. Click in the audio player to hear more in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.

The WAG's of Super Bowl 50 18 photos Launch gallery The WAG's of Super Bowl 50 1. A group pic of the Panthers WAG's at a game 1 of 18 2. A few of the wives and girlfriends who support the Denver Broncos. 2 of 18 3. The Panthers' Ted Ginn, Jr. and wife Krystale 3 of 18 4. Tedd Ginn Jr., his wife Krystale and their kids 4 of 18 5. Marcus Ball of the Panthers and his fianceè 5 of 18 6. The girlfriend of Benè Benwikere of the Panthers 6 of 18 7. Ryan Delaire of the Panthers and his girlfriend 7 of 18 8. Shakia Proctor supports her man, Cam Newton 8 of 18 9. Cam Newton's girlfriend Shakia Proctor 9 of 18 10. Thomas Davis of the Panthers and his wife, Kelly 10 of 18 11. Constance Love and her husband Kyle Love of the Carolina Panthers 11 of 18 12. Mike Tolbert of the Panthers, his wife Shia and their children. 12 of 18 13. The Panthers' Jericho Klutchery and his wife Mercedes 13 of 18 14. Aqib Talib's girlfriend and Emmanuel Sanders' wife cheering on the Denver Broncos. 14 of 18 15. Ted Davis of the Denver Broncos and his fianceè 15 of 18 16. Jade is the girlfriend of Malik Jackson of the Broncos 16 of 18 17. Mehgan dates Kayvon Webster of the Broncos 17 of 18 18. Chris Harris of the Broncos, his wife Leah and their daughter 18 of 18 Skip ad Continue reading The WAG’s of Super Bowl 50 The WAG's of Super Bowl 50 The Carolina Panthers and Denver Broncos head to Super Bowl 50 with some important supporters - their wives and girlfriends. Take a look at who's holding down their men in the NFL.