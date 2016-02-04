Why The 2016 Super Bowl Is A Major Moment In Black History [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

With the haters that Cam Newton‘s has had to deal with all season, this Superbowl is sure to be a big deal for all of us rooting for him. But Jeff Johnson points out another reason this year’s game will be a major moment in black history, and it’s not just on the field, either. Click in the audio player to hear more in this edition of 3 Things You Should Know.
