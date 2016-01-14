Draya Michele surprised fans when she announced her pregnancy in PEOPLE earlier this month and now she and the baby’s father Orlando Scandrick have called it quits.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter! Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The former ‘Basketball Wives LA’ star took to Instagram to celebrate her third trimester and hinted at her breakup with Orlando with the following photos and captions:

After fans began buzzing around her cryptic messages, Draya confirmed the split in her comments section.

Rumor has it, Orlando questioned the paternity of the unborn baby. Smh.

We hope the drama isn’t affecting Draya’s pregnancy. This is a vulnerable time and she should be as stress-free as possible.

RELATED STORIES:

CONGRATS! Draya & Orlando Scandrick Are Having A Baby

Taz Angel ‘Cat’ Raged Social Media War Against Draya Michele

GET THE LOOK: Draya’s Tank Top and Tutu Look Is The Perfect Holiday Party Outfit

Draya Celebrates Third Trimester; Confirms Breakup With Orlando Scandrick was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Related