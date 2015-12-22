Is Re-Gifting Really A Bad Thing? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Every year, so many of us do it- re-gifting! Somebody gives you a present that you really won’t use, so you repackage it and and give it someone who would like it better. It’s generally frowned upon, but is it really that serious? Click on the audio player to hear the discussion on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!”

