Lindsey Paul Posted December 3, 2015

Kelly Rowland is still getting the hang of motherhood, but by the looks of her son’s smile, she’s doing a phenomenal job.

The singer has been keeping her year-old son, Titan, out of the limelight for majority of the year, but she couldn’t resist sharing some precious moments between the two this week.

Kelly posted the photos to her Instagram, and Titan instantly melts anyone’s hearts, as he sports a big smile while playing outside with his mommy.

Since we don’t get to see Kelly and his son too often together, we’re definitely cherishing these amazing pictures of the two.

Check out the adorable photos of Kelly and Titan above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram

Kelly Rowland Shares New Pictures Of Her Son Titan [PHOTOS] was originally published on globalgrind.com

