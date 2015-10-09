What Ruins Gabourey Sidibe’s Red Carpet Looks [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gabourey Sidibe says that she faces her fears on the red carpet, which she says gives her a lot of anxiety. Gary With Da Tea explains more of what she said about her red carpet looks and her character on Empire, when you click on the audio player to hear more of the details on this story in this edition of Gary’s Tea!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Check out the audio player and see what was said and how the crew responded to Gary’s Tea!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show“

RELATED: Is Gabourey Sidibe Starring In A “Precious” Sequel? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Is Gabourey Sidibe On A New TV Show? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Gabourey Sidibe’s 2014 Big Ass Face Award Acceptance Speech [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]