CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Karrueche Tran Sends Rob Kardashian A Selfie, The Internet Freaks Out

Leave a comment

Khloe Kardashian has moved on from French Montanabut that doesn’t mean he’s not still part of the family. In fact, Rob Kardashian was recently spotted hanging with his sister’s ex-boyfriend. He even took a page out of The Hangover, calling French part of “The Wolfpack.” (Who do you think would be Alan?)

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Rob, while struggling to lose weight and regain his self-esteem, might be getting some help from Karrueche, who is apparently sending him selfies. The former Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a picture of Chris Brown‘s ex.

View this post on Instagram

#RobKardashian #Karrueche

A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on

People quickly jumped on their friendship, but Karrueche wasn’t standing for it. She replied to a nasty editorial that lacked tact and facts.

Chris is known for barking on people who entertain the thought of dating Kae after him, but we doubt he would get mad at Rob.

Karrueche

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

11 photos Launch gallery

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

Continue reading 29 Photos Of Karrueche’s Perfectly Petite Body

29 Photos Of Karrueche's Perfectly Petite Body

PHOTO CREDIT: Instagram, Baller Alert, The Shade Room

Karrueche Tran Sends Rob Kardashian A Selfie, The Internet Freaks Out was originally published on globalgrind.com

chris brown , french montana , Kardashians , Karrueche , rob kardashian , selfies

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close