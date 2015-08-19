Mike Epps’ Wife Shuts Down Her Man’s Sketchy Twitter Flirting

The very married Mike Epps found himself in the middle of some domestic drama after reaching out to another young lady on social media.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!

Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Message & Data Rates May Apply. 5 messages/week max.

The Survivor’s Remorse actor was cruising Twitter when he asked a woman if she had an Instagram, then telling her to DM him. That’s when Mike Epps’ wife, Mechelle, came to shut the conversation down.

To be fair, Mike technically didn’t do anything wrong (yet), but it was enough for him to cut off all ties with the girl, who was quickly blocked on Twitter after his wife – an actress and producer who has been with Mike since 2006 – caught wind of the conversation.

People took notice of the debacle and in true Twitter fashion, decided to have some fun with the situation:

Mike Epps will also star in a new ABC sitcom called Uncle Buck. Hopefully he can keep the drama on-screen from now on.

SOURCE: Twitter

Mike Epps Ends All Def Comedy Live Wednesdays (PHOTOS) 16 photos Launch gallery Mike Epps Ends All Def Comedy Live Wednesdays (PHOTOS) 1. Russell Simmons and Mike Epps chop it up at the show. 1 of 16 2. Host Tony Rock poses for a quick flick. 2 of 16 3. We spy with our little eye Steve Rifkind. 3 of 16 4. Miss Diddy, Tae Heckard, Kyla Pratt, & Miatta get their pose on. 4 of 16 5. Miss Diddy and Dee Marie pose for a quick flick. 5 of 16 6. Brandon Jennings was also in the building. 6 of 16 7. Mike Epps even had himself rollin'. 7 of 16 8. Mike Epps takes the stage at All Def Comedy Live Wednesdays. 8 of 16 9. Malaysia is all curves all the time. 9 of 16 10. LaShontae poses with model Eva Marcille. 10 of 16 11. Kyla Pratt brings it in close for a quick flick at the show. 11 of 16 12. Irv Gotti was also in the building. 12 of 16 13. Eva shows off her post-baby body. 13 of 16 14. Post up, flawless. 14 of 16 15. They look like they're having the time of their lives. 15 of 16 16. Brandon Jennings was in the building as well. 16 of 16 Skip ad Continue reading Mike Epps Ends All Def Comedy Live Wednesdays (PHOTOS) Mike Epps Ends All Def Comedy Live Wednesdays (PHOTOS)

Mike Epps’ Wife Shuts Down Her Man’s Sketchy Twitter Flirting was originally published on theurbandaily.com