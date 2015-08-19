CLOSE
Mike Epps’ Wife Shuts Down Her Man’s Sketchy Twitter Flirting

Source: Bennett Raglin/BET / Getty

The very married Mike Epps found himself in the middle of some domestic drama after reaching out to another young lady on social media.

The Survivor’s Remorse actor was cruising Twitter when he asked a woman if she had an Instagram, then telling her to DM him. That’s when Mike Epps’ wife, Mechelle, came to shut the conversation down.

To be fair, Mike technically didn’t do anything wrong (yet), but it was enough for him to cut off all ties with the girl, who was quickly blocked on Twitter after his wife – an actress and producer who has been with Mike since 2006 – caught wind of the conversation.

People took notice of the debacle and in true Twitter fashion, decided to have some fun with the situation:

Mike Epps will also star in a new ABC sitcom called Uncle Buck. Hopefully he can keep the drama on-screen from now on.

Mike Epps' Wife Shuts Down Her Man's Sketchy Twitter Flirting

