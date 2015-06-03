Watch Kendrick Lamar Meet The Female Fan Who Says He Saved Her Life [VIDEO]

Kendrick Lamar has clearly left his mark in the music world, but there are some particular individuals out there who he has done so much more for, and doesn’t even know it.

The TDE rapper performed at the Sweetlife Festival this past weekend, and while he was performing his old hit “A.D.H.D.,” he noticed a woman crying near the front of the crowd.

After calling her on stage and talking to her, K. Dot found out that the fan was crying because she told him that his music saved her life. Following his performance, he spoke with MTV, where he shared the two’s interaction backstage.

He told the outlet:

“I’m at the end of the show, and I see this young lady crying, and I’m thinking, She must be really going through something right now. Then I start hearing her murmur with her lips, ‘You saved my life.’ So I’m like, Damn. This is serious. This is not for play, why she’s out here right now. She came to see the person that actually helped her get through a life, through music.” “Then she said, ’I was gonna kill myself last year.’ So I said, at that point, I gotta bring her up onstage and show her some love and let her know this is real.”

The woman, whose name is Claire, also opened up on what Kendrick means to her:

“When I was 15, I was diagnosed with severe depression, and Kendrick got me through it,” Claire, who’s now 16, told MTV News, bravely opening up about her personal struggles (Due to sensitive nature of the subject, we’re only using her first name for this story). “And I couldn’t have done it without him. I listened to his music over and over and there were nights where I thought I was going to end it all, and I didn’t, and I think that’s because his words impacted me in a way that no other artist has ever done. I can’t thank him enough. I can’t thank the people behind him enough for making him come to the earbuds that I listen to. I feel inseparable from his music.” “He saw me crying, he tried to touch me, he couldn’t reach, and then he just said to the security guard, ‘Bring her up.’ And I lost it.”

What a guy, and what a story! Way to go Kendrick!

See the video of Kendrick bringing Claire up on stage above.

