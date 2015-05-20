Meek Mill “Monster” [NEW MUSIC VIDEO]

CLOSE
Meek Mill still has yet to give his fans a release date for his sophomore album, but he isn’t leaving them high and dry in the meantime.

 

The Philly rapper just dropped the visuals to his single “Monster,” and it looks like his turn up game isn’t going to calm down anytime soon.

The visuals are set in a roller rink in the Pennsylvania city, where we watch Meek make his grand entrance into the venue, before throwing around money and alcohol.

See the new music video for “Monster” from Meek above.

