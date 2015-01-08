Common Reveals The Job He Had Working For Michael Jordan Before His Rap Career [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Common wasn’t always the award-winning rapper and actor he is today. He reveals on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” he used to work for the Chicago Bulls. Listen to the audio player to find out what he used to do for Michael Jordan and the team way back when!

Common also talks about his role in the forthcoming movie “Selma.” He tells us how it was working with Oprah Winfrey, and why this was the biggest learning experience of his career. Hear Common discuss more on the film, his new reality show, and upcoming acting roles in this exclusive interview!

