What Cynthia Bailey WON’T Be Doing In 2015 [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

After a rocky year with her ex-bestie NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey plans to go into the new year with positivity. “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star talks to us about her holiday plans and what she won’t be doing in 2015. Listen to the audio player to hear her discuss who has the biggest butt out of the housewives, where her relationship stands with all the ladies on the show, and what she hopes for with her relationship with NeNe in this exclusive interview!

