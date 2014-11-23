Black Hollywood Comes Out For Ebony Power 100 Gala [VIDEO]

The stars were out Wednesday night at the Avalon Hollywood for Ebony’s Power 100 Gala. The annual list and event honor Black achievement in various categories, like Innovators (Shonda Rhimes, Kevin Hart), Cultural Influencers (Rickey Smiley, Lupita Nyong’o), The Thinkers (NewsOne Now‘s Roland Martin, Ta-Nehisi Coates) and Young Leaders (Mo’ne Davis, The Jackie Robinson West Team).

NewsOne attended the gala as a guest of Toyota, which sponsored the Health & Science category, and we spotted a who’s who of Black Hollywood and media: Melody Hobson and husband George Lucas, Tichina Arnold, Chaka Khan, Quincy Jones, LL Cool J, Anthony Anderson, Beverly Johnson, Teyonah Paris, Jesse Williams, Terry McMillan, Tamela Mann, Verdine White of Earth Wind & Fire and Malcolm-Jamal Warner.

Watch the video above for the musical highlights, including Wayne Brady who caught the Holy Ghost during his own impromptu performance.

Donya Blaze Posted November 23, 2014

