| 10.03.14
Michael Brown, Sr.  and his cousin, Ty Pruit, spoke with Roland Martin during the Congressional Black Caucus Foundation’s Annual Legislative Conference about the death of Michael Brown, Jr. and the case against Ferguson police officer, Darren Wilson. Listen to their entire conversation below.

Be sure to listen to “NewsOne Now” with Roland Martin, weekdays at 7 a.m. EST and watch at 9 a.m. EST on TV One. 

Michael Brown’s Father Opens Up In An Emotional Interview [VIDEO] was originally published on newsone.com

