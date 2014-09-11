CLOSE
Entertainment News
Home

Kanye West Hospitalized

Leave a comment

Kanye West

Kanye West is currently in tour in Australia with Kim Kardashian and their daughter North West, and he was hospitalized on Wednesday, September 10th. According to TMZ, a severe migraine was Kanye’s medical issue that caused him to be rushed to the hospital.

Text GOSSIP To 71007

To Get The Hottest Tea Daily!
Reply Help for Help; STOP GOSSIP to Cancel; STOP to End All. Msg&Data Rates May Apply. 5 msgs/wk

Fortunately, Kanye’s condition improved quickly, allowing him to perform after being released from the hospital. Find out more about this story right here.

RELATED: Why Kanye West Doesn’t Want Another Baby With Kim K [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why Are Kanye West & Kim Kardashian Not Having Sex? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Did Kim Kardashian Admit To Being Kanye West’s Side Chick? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Kanye West , Kanye West hospitalized

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close