Eve Ties The Knot With Longtime Beau Millionaire

Round-the-way girl and rapper Eve (pictured), finally tied the knot on Saturday with longtime beau,Gumball 3000 car race founder Maximillion Cooper (pictured), according to E! News. The pair and their celebrants jetted off to Ibiza, Spain, and the wedding was held at the picturesque Cala Jondal Bay set on a beach at the luxurious Blue Marlin hotel, playground of the rich, beautiful, and famous.

Eve, who has never been married before, began dating Cooper in 2010. The pair met when Eve participated in a Gumball 3000 mile international rally for the clothing brand Puma. Cooper’s famed Gumball company involves racing but also puts on concerts and has a clothing line. The 41-year-old English-born entrepreneur, who was married before and produced four children, has a reported net worth of $50 million.

Eve, who co-starred in the “Barbershop” movie franchise, admitted on Chelsea Handler‘s television talk show that Cooper was her first interracial relationship, “But I honestly have to say I never thought I’d be with a White guy ever, but it just happened. It’s amazing. I’m the first Black girl he’s ever been with too,” the 35-year-old Eve admitted to Handler.

Cooper, who proposed to Eve in Scotland last Christmas Eve while they were surrounded by friends and family, is ecstatic about marrying the love of his life and told E! News, “I’m so happy to make Eve my wife. The whole experience has been amazing and we are both so happy to have tied the knot. We met on the 2010 Gumball 3000 rally so it only seemed right to have the wedding at the finish of this years rally in Ibiza, which was the final stop on this years event,” he said. “We couldn’t be happier to celebrate such a special day with all our family and friends.”

Eve and Cooper, we wish you well!

Ruth Manuel-Logan Posted June 17, 2014

