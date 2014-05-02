Usher Performs Michael Jackson Dance Tribute At IHeartRadio Awards [VIDEO]

When it was announced there would be a second posthumous album coming from Michael Jackson, there was a mixed reaction. Some were excited at getting another piece of the King of Pop even if it was through old demos being pieced together in to an album. Others were a skeptical because they weren’t sure how this album would affect his legacy. Some of the skeptics were silenced last night at the iHeartRadio Music Awards.

For the first annual awards show, the executives at Epic Records premiered the new Michael Jackson from the upcoming album “Xscape” called “Love Never Felt So Good.” The song is an addictive dance floor jam. When the song was premiered, there was an added bonus. Epic Records Chairman L.A. Reid introduced the record and Usher performed a dance tribute.

The song is very catchy and sounds like the demo may have been recorded during the “Off The Wall” sessions. It has the same kind of swing and bounce melodically as his debut solo album.

Check out the premiere of Michael Jackson’s “Love Never Felt So Good” at the iHeartRadio Music Awards below.

