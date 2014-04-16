CLOSE
Who Is Taking Paul Walker’s Place In “Fast & Furious 7”? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Headkrack has some interesting “Fast & Furious 7” news. Everyone is wondering who will take the place of the late Paul Walker. Listen to the audio player to hear how they plan to digitally incorporate Paul Walker that involves his family.

