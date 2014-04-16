Did Beyonce Throw Shade At Her Homeless Brother? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Gary With Da Tea is shaking his head at Beyonce. Why? Well, reportedly she threw some shade at her homeless little brother, Nixon. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out what she did that could be taken the wrong way!

