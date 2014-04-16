CLOSE
Audio
Home

Did Beyonce Throw Shade At Her Homeless Brother? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

Leave a comment

Gary With Da Tea is shaking his head at Beyonce. Why? Well, reportedly she threw some shade at her homeless little brother, Nixon. Listen to Gary’s Tea in the audio player to find out what she did that could be taken the wrong way!

Get the latest from Gary’s Tea here and listen LIVE at 7:30 am & 8:30 am EST on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!

RELATED: Beyonce Goes Topless For “Out” Magazine [PHOTOS]

RELATED: Should Beyonce Help Her Homeless Brother? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Was Beyonce Wrong For Getting A Sales Associate Fired? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

The Best Of Beyoncé [PHOTOS]
0 photos

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley On Facebook!

Beyonce , beyonce brother , beyonce brother homeless , Beyonce Instagram , Beyonce shade , Gary With Da Tea , Gary's Tea , Instagram , Mathew Knowles , Nixon Knowles

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close