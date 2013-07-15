Beyonce honored the Trayvon Martin with a moment of silence at the Nashville stop of her Mrs. Carter World Tour last night.

The tribute came right after news broke that George Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges related to the 17-year-old’s death in February 2012.

After the moment of silence, Queen Bey went on to sing “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

Take a look at her performance below, then click through the slides to find out how five other celebrities have honored the Florida teen whose life was taken too soon.

Beyonce Has Moment Of Silence + 5 Other Celebrity Tributes For Travyon Martin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Myeisha Essex Posted July 15, 2013

