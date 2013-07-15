CLOSE
Entertainment News
HomeEntertainment News

Beyonce Has Moment Of Silence + 5 Other Celebrity Tributes For Travyon Martin

Leave a comment

beyonce, trayvon martin, al sharpton

Beyonce honored the Trayvon Martin with a moment of silence at the Nashville stop of her Mrs. Carter World Tour last night.

Get Breaking News You Want To Know About On Your Phone

The tribute came right after news broke that George Zimmerman was acquitted of all charges related to the 17-year-old’s death in February 2012.

After the moment of silence, Queen Bey went on to sing “I Will Always Love You” by Whitney Houston.

Take a look at her performance below, then click through the slides to find out how five other celebrities have honored the Florida teen whose life was taken too soon.

Beyonce Has Moment Of Silence + 5 Other Celebrity Tributes For Travyon Martin was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

1 2 3 4 5 6Next page »

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos

comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close