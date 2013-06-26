Gary With Da Tea Talks About When He Was Straight [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

On today’s “Gary’s With The Tea“ Wale speaks out about love and emotions and shares why he can’t keep a girlfriend. During the segment, Gary reflects on his emotions when he used to date women.

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Click below to hear about Gary’s past and get the latest update on Kenya Moore being evicted out of her Atlanta mansion.

Make sure you listen daily at 7:30 and 8:30 EST weekdays to hear more of Gary’s Tea on “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show!“

RELATED: Is This Why Karrueche Tran Took Chris Brown Away From Rihanna? [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Ebony Steele Reveals Her Cheating Past! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]

RELATED: Why All Preachers Should Carry Guns! [EXCLUSIVE AUDIO]