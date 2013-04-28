The media mogul Miss Oprah Winfrey sat down with Steve Harvey and responded to questions regarding what she misses the most about doing “The Oprah Winfrey Show”.

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Check it out below.

So does it mean that Oprah may be thinking about going back in front of a live audience at some point? Stranger things have happened. The OWN Network may be taking a lot more time to find it’s voice than Oprah fans were expecting, but their willingness to play with different formats and to explore different venue’s could easily lead to some sort of live Oprah show being broadcast on OWN. So don’t give up Oprah fans, if she truly misses it, she might just be back.

Beyonce Gets Wet In A Bikini, Blah, Blah, New Song, Something, Something…

The O’Jays Sue Crown Royal For ‘Humiliating’ Commercial [VIDEO]

Layzie Bone Sued For Child Support

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Oprah Winfrey Reveals What She Misses About Daytime TV was originally published on theurbandaily.com