Mathew Knowles Engaged

Mathew Knowles is about to walk down the aisle again! According to Bossip, Beyonce’s dad who recently finalized his divorce from Tina has been spotted out and about in Houston with his lady love at an upscale restaurant and music lounge called Eddie V’s. The alleged bride-to-be is reportedly in her early 40′s, and met about two years ago before dating and are expected to wed soon.

Wonder what Beyonce and the rest of the Knowles clan has to say about this?

Mathew’s marriage fell apart when he fathered a child out of wedlock with baby mama Alexsandra Wright.

