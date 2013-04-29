CLOSE
Gossip
HomeGossip

Mathew Knowles Engaged

Leave a comment

Mathew Knowles is about to walk down the aisle again! According to Bossip, Beyonce’s dad who recently finalized his divorce from Tina has been spotted out and about in Houston with his lady love at an upscale restaurant and music lounge called Eddie V’s. The alleged bride-to-be is reportedly in her early 40′s, and met about two years ago before dating and are expected to wed soon.

Get “The Rickey Smiley Morning Show” Highlights Delivered Daily!

Wonder what Beyonce and the rest of the Knowles clan has to say about this?

Mathew’s marriage fell apart when he fathered a child out of wedlock with baby mama Alexsandra Wright.

Keep Up With Rickey Smiley … LIKE Him On Facebook!

Mathew Knowles Threatens Tabloid Over False Statements

Beyonce Reportedly Refuses To Meet Baby Brother

Mathew Knowles Engaged was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Beyonce , Mathew Knowles , tina knowles

Also On The Rickey Smiley Morning Show:
Kandi Shares Updated Photos Of Her Daughter Riley’s Weight Loss Journey & She Looks Amazing!
Reginae Carter Birthday Party
9 photos
comments – add yours
Videos
Get All Videos
Latest
Get More From The Show
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
×
Close